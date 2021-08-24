Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

