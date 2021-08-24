Capital Square LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

