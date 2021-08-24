Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,313 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 370,461 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

