Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,664 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,178. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

