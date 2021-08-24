Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 206,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

