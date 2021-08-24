Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

BSEP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

