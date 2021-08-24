Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,771. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.