Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 648,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,529. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $742.33 million, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.