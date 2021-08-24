Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 264,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 782,529 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.