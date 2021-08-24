Cardano One Day Volume Tops $9.23 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00005813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $90.01 billion and $9.23 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00109780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00289993 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00048425 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,051,861 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

