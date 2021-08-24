Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Cardinal Health worth $46,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

