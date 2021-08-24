CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $39,597,510.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 874,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,486. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

