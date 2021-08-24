Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 126,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550,031 shares.The stock last traded at $21.46 and had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.