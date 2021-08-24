Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report $784.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $31.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,430.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

