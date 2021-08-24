Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,041 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 824.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

