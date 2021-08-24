Carry Price Hits $0.0125 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $108.27 million and $34.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

