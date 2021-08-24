Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,272 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for approximately 2.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $6,363,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,315 shares of company stock worth $504,125,026 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,301. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

