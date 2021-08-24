Casper (CSPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101.38 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Casper has a market cap of $164.55 million and $101.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.00978777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.32 or 0.06591764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,298,729,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,286,820 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.