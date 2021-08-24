Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 159,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $236,916.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,742,918.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,942. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

