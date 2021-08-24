Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2,871.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

