CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHW. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

