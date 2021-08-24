CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

