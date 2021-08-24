Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Cedar Fair worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $23,596,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

