Celo Hits One Day Volume of $28.79 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Celo has a market cap of $861.42 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.60 or 0.99803974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.70 or 0.00995376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06697953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

