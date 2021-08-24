Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) versus Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Critical Review

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -0.37% 2.82% 1.53% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.87% 1.89% 0.33%

3.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Central Puerto and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.77 $97.86 million $0.65 4.23 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.06 $11.97 million $0.12 321.58

Central Puerto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Central Puerto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

