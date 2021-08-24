Centrality Price Tops $0.0750 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and $1.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00795143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00099614 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

