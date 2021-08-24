Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $105.02 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00129128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00158901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,526.87 or 1.00424359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.01005225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.80 or 0.06786227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,605,105 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

