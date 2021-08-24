Centrifuge Price Hits $1.28 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $107.91 million and $1.88 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,622,359 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

