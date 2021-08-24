Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.18. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

