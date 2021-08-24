Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Certara alerts:

In other Certara news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645,430 shares of company stock valued at $198,968,736. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.