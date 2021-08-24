CertiK Trading Up 22.7% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $137.31 million and $51.16 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,703,789 coins and its circulating supply is 56,143,088 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

