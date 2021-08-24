CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CEU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
