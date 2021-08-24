CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$2.57 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$2.57 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 194,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,942. The company has a market cap of C$386.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.