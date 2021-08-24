CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CGI worth $67,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CGI by 917.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

