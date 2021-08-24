Chain Guardians Price Up 121.1% Over Last Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 121.1% higher against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $28.46 million and $6.18 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

