Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.70 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.