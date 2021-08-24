ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

