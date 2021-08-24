Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $412.15. 254,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $412.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

