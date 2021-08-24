Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 22,898 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 2.99% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,326,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

