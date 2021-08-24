Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 5,841 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,280. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83.

