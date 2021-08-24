Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 82 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,179. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16.

