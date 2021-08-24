Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

