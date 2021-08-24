Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 507,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,203,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

