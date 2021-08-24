Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $5.89 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,702. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

