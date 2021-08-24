Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 17,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.