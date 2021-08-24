Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $245.12. 17,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,538. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

