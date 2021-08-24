Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.67% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 8,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,405. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42.

