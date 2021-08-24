Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 14,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,527. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15.

