Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 127,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 703,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

