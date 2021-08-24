Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after acquiring an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

